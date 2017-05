Firefighters were called to a fire at a property in Broomfields near Montford Bridge last night.

The fire involved the hearth and carpet in a first floor bedroom and the ground floor lounge.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury at around 9.53pm

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet and covering jet to extinguish the fire.

A positive pressure fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

Firefighters left the scene at around 12.07am.