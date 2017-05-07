Detectives make further enquiries following serious sexual assault in Newport

Detectives are issuing a further appeal for witnesses after a teenage woman was sexually assaulted in Audley Road, Newport.

The assault took place nearly one week ago, between 1.20am and 1.40am on Bank Holiday Monday the distressed woman was found by a member of the public and is receiving specialist support from officers.

Officers have been conducting house to house enquiries, examining CCTV footage and progressing forensic investigations.

Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: “We are appealing to the public for information on what is almost seven days since the assault took place. The area was busy at the time, being the night before a bank holiday and we know that many people would have been on a night out, or working in the town.

“We continue to appeal to people working or travelling in the Audley Road area. We would particularly like to hear from anyone in the area of the Barley Mow pub or Waitrose car park. Do you remember seeing anything suspicious? Anyone who saw anything, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, please get in touch as the information could be vital.”

If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 45s of 1 May 2017.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org