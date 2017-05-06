Shrewsbury Regatta to welcome competitors from across the UK this weekend

This weekend will see around 1,500 competitors from across the UK taking part in the annual Shrewsbury Regatta.

Organised by Pengwern Boat Club, the two-day event will take place from 8.30am to 6pm each day and will see rowers compete on a stretch of the river between Kingsland Bridge and Pengwern Boat Club.

Saturday will see competitors tested along a 1,000km course while Sunday is dedicated to a 500m sprint course with races starting around every three minutes.

There will be races for 8’s, 4’s and pairs as well as quad, double and single sculling boats.

Competitors will include men, women, juniors and veterans.

The Regatta is one of the oldest events in the rowing calendar, having first been held in 1871.

Members of the public can watch the event for free from banks of the River Severn.