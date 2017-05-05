Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings sponsor Oswestry Cricket Club

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings have announced a new sponsorship deal with Oswestry Cricket Club.

The deal, which includes prime pitch-side advertising is a boost for the Cricket Club and contributes to the financial security of the popular organisation.

This is the first sports sponsorship deal to be entered into by estate agent Woodhead, who are based on Leg Street in the town.

Under the deal, the Woodhead branding will appear around the ground and inside the club house and be supported by the club’s social media.

Announcing the agreement, Woodhead senior sales consultant Kimberley Morris said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the Cricket Club. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to work together with the club and its supporters.”

Hugh Roberts, events organiser at Oswestry Cricket Club added: “I think we’ll work really well together. They are a superb company who hold very similar values to us as a business by taking great pride in what they do as well as being professional and good fun.”