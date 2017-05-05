Telford hotel announces year of events to support family charity

A popular Telford hotel is set to host a year of events in support of a charity which helps families across the area.

Staff at Buckatree Hall Hotel will be raising money for Homestart Telford and Wrekin throughout 2017 – having already collected Easter egg donations, hosting a gin evening and various other events already in the planning.

Homestart Telford and Wrekin helps families with children under five who may be facing difficulties including sickness, disability or domestic abuse – or those who’ve had twins or triplets or struggling with any family issues.

Trained volunteers are matched with each family to provide practical and emotional support, parenting courses are offered and the charity also raises money to take the children and their parents on days out.

One of the first events to be held was an Easter egg fundraiser where staff at Buckatree Hall bought dozens of Easter eggs and sold them to customers who then labelled them for a child supported by Homestart.

The eggs were then handed out to families by Homestart volunteers.

Wayne Jenson, Buckatree Hall Hotel general manager, said they had picked their chosen charity after he met fundraising manager Julia Allinson at a Shropshire Chamber of Commerce event held at the hotel.

“As soon as I got talking to Julia, I realised what fantastic work the charity does and what a difference they make to the lives of families in Telford,” he said.

“Simple things like having a listening ear for a couple of hours a week, having some support to get out of the house or complete day-to-day tasks or having the chance to enjoy going out together are things all too many of us take for granted but for some it’s their only lifeline.

“That’s why the team at the Buckatree are determined to raise as much as possible for them during this year and we’re already planning a busy calendar of events.

“The Easter egg fundraiser meant children who may not otherwise get an egg received one and some funds were raised too.”

Julia Allinson, fundraising officer for Homestart, based at The Glebe in Wellington, said: “To be chosen as the nominated charity by Wayne and his team for 2017 is fantastic.

“For us as a charity our corporate partners don’t necessarily just offer us additional funds but vital opportunities such as the use of a venue for an event, contacts with other great people within the business community and promotion of our charity and the work we do.

“We are very much looking forward to working alongside Buckatree Hall Hotel this year.”

Guests can already donate at the Buckatree’s reception via the collection tins.