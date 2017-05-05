Shropshire tennis ace Holly enjoys huge thrill of captaining England

Shropshire tennis ace Holly Mowling insisted it was an “amazing” experience to captain England’s over-35 ladies team at the Four Nations Championship in Glasgow.

The long-serving Shropshire ladies skipper was proud to be chosen to lead her country in the prestigious tournament, which featured matches on consecutive days against Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Holly’s side finished third in their age group and England also ended third in the overall team standings after a memorable Bank Holiday weekend of top quality matches.

“It was a great experience,” said Holly, the coach at Bridgnorth Tennis Club. “My team mates were amazing and the atmosphere was fantastic.

“There were 18 members of the England team in the different age groups, so it meant there was always a lot of support.

“To have such positive people around you, and players who have had these kind of experiences before, was such a big help to those of us who were new to this type of event.”

Holly, who lives in Broseley, decided to keep the same format for each of England’s matches, selecting herself as number one in singles matches and then partnering Somerset’s Kerry Quirk in the doubles after Gillian Brown, from Lancashire, played number two in the singles.

England enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over Ireland on the opening day as Holly emerged victorious in both of her matches.

Wales were the next opponents and, after losing both singles matches, Holly and Kerry then delivered a magnificent performance to win the doubles clash 11-9 in a championship tie break as England were edged out 2-1.

“We played against the two Welsh ladies who had won the singles matches, so it was a fantastic result for us to come through that match,” said Holly, who has won four top national titles within the last 12 months on the International Tennis Federation over-35s circuit.

That left a formidable test on the final day against a Scotland side which had already beaten Ireland and Wales.

Holly, now up to 13 in the world singles rankings in her age group, said: “We knew we were really up against it. Everything was still to play for as we knew we could still be fighting for the top spot and every rubber counted towards the final overall team placings.

“Gillian got us off to a great start winning on a championship tie break after making a huge comeback.

“I then faced the Scottish number 1. It was an extremely strong challenge from a very experienced player who had an answer to everything I threw at her.

“The level of play in this match was high and some of the best tennis I could play. I couldn’t have given any more or done any better than I had and, even though I lost, I came away happy with my performance.

“With the match standing at 1-1, we went into the doubles still with everything to play for. The Scottish doubles players are an established pair and spoken highly of, but Kerry and myself had nothing to lose and were excited for the challenge.

“This event was the first time I had played doubles with Kerry and we played some great tennis in a tight match which we eventually lost 14-12 in the second set tie break after receiving a horrible net cord on match point.”

Holly added: “Overall, with all the combined English men’s and ladies team results, we finished third, one point behind second-placed Wales, with Scotland dominating all round.

“It was a great honour to be captain of my country and something to be very proud of. The whole event was just amazing and so special to be a part of with having such a brilliant team around me.

“The standard of tennis was so high and it was a great experience to be playing at that level.”