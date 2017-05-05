Services at Ludlow Midwife Led Unit to be temporarily suspended from 8pm tonight

Services at Ludlow Midwife Led Unit (MLU) will be temporarily suspended from 8pm tonight until 8am on Monday.

Women booked to give birth at Ludlow MLU who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU. If any women due to give birth at Ludlow MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife as usual.

The suspension of services is due to unexpected staff shortages and increased activity.

Community antenatal and postnatal appointments will continue as planned at Ludlow MLU on Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May during daytime hours. Ludlow MLU is expected to be open as normal from 8am on Monday 8 May 2017.

We are contacting any women who have chosen to deliver at Ludlow MLU and are likely to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour during the temporary suspension of services.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Unfortunately due to unexpected staff shortages and increased activity within our Maternity Service we will be temporarily suspending services at Ludlow MLU from 8pm tonight Friday 5 May until 8am on Monday 8 May 2017.

“We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at Ludlow and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour whilst services are suspended at Ludlow MLU.

“Community antenatal and postnatal appointments in Ludlow will still take place as planned during the day tomorrow (Saturday 6 May 2017) and Sunday (7 May 2017) and women are being contacted about the arrangements for these.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”