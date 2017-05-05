On Wednesday 5 April, North Shropshire College (NSC) launched two new multi-sport scholarships. The College will be offering a Women’s and Men’s Multisport Scholarship, both based at the Walford Campus with start dates in September 2017.

The Women’s Scholarship will include a BTEC Level 3 sport qualification with multi-sport pathways; Rugby, Football and Netball. The programme will be supported by Worcester Valkyries, Wolves FC & Wolves Community Trust and England Netball. The Scholarship will also be championed by double Paralympic Gold Medal winner Danielle Brown, who is the official Ambassador of the Scholarship.

The Men’s Scholarship will run similarly with the BTEC Sport qualification, and will feature pathways of Rugby and Football. This will also be supported by Wolves FC & Wolves Community Trust.

Both Scholarships have Arla Foods UK supporting with their ‘Good To Grow’ initiative, which will provide valuable interview and business skills built into the qualification package.

Karen Roberts, Assistant Principal of NSC believes ‘The Scholarships are perfect for students with a passion for sport who see their future career in coaching and sports development. Both Scholarships have fantastic support and put the student right at the heart, allowing them the choice of sport pathway and a range of enrichment activities supported by partner agencies.’

Leyton Williams, Partnerships Manager for Worcester Warriors commented: “We are looking forward to working in partnership with the College. This is a great opportunity for students who are keen and wish to pursue a career in a very rewarding sector.”

Laura Nicholls Senior Manager for Wolves Community Trust, the official charity of Wolves FC comments: “We are excited to be supporting North Shropshire College with their new sport scholarship. We look forward to working alongside the college to add real value to the programme and offer the young people involved a unique education within this sector.”

Every student who starts the scholarship this September will receive a free sports training kit on their first day, along with the chance to take part in summer camps delivered by Worcester Warriors/Valkyries and Wolves FC.

Basing the Scholarships at Walford enables the College to reach a broader range of students as the Campus offers residential accommodation and excellent facilities. Karen goes on to say, “We are also looking to offer two funded accommodation places for the year, one for each of the scholarship programmes.”

To find out more information about the Scholarships, funded accommodation places or the forthcoming open events, please contact the Admissions Team via 01691 6880800, or email admissions@nsc.ac.uk

You can also download course information and apply on-line via the College website at www.nsc.ac.uk