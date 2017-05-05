Motorcyclist suffers arm and leg injuries in Market Drayton collision

A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a collision in Market Drayton yesterday evening.

The collision happened on the A53 Adderley Road, Market Drayton at about 6.30pm and involved a blue Honda motorbike and a black VW transporter which were both travelling towards Shrewsbury.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, suffered serious arm and leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Police officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw either of the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven, before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 634S of 4 May.