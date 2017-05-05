Man jailed following string of offences across Shifnal, Market Drayton and Telford

A 33-year-old man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted robbery and theft.

Mark Gillon, of no fixed abode, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court today to be sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, two counts of possession of an imitation firearm, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of theft from a motor vehicle.

He was jailed for four years for one count of robbery and one count of possession of an imitation firearm and three years for one count of attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm. His sentence for one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of theft from a motor vehicle will be served concurrently.

Gillon was charged on 28 March 2017 following a string of offences across Shifnal, Market Drayton and Telford on 24 and 25 March 2017.

On 24 March, Gillon walked into Barclays Bank on the Square in Shifnal, armed with an imitation firearm and ordered staff to hand over money. After leaving the bank he headed to Tudor Way, Shifnal, where he forced a woman out of her car before leaving the scene in her vehicle.

On the evening of the 24 March, Gillon used the same vehicle in an armed robbery at One Stop shop on Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton, where he entered the store and threatened staff with an imitation handgun before leaving with a quantity of cash.

On 25 March, Gillon stole registration plates from a vehicle in Telford which he used to alter the registration of the vehicle he had stolen the day before.

Gillon pleaded not guilty to a robbery at Lloyd’s Bank in Madeley, Telford and not guilty to possession of an imitation firearm relating to the robbery. The court has ruled that these offences will lay on file.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mat Crisp said: “Fortunately nobody was hurt in either of the robberies and theft of the car, but many local businesses and residents have been left shaken by Gillon’s selfish and thoughtless campaign.

“He showed no regard for the businesses and people he targeted and while Gillon admitted his guilt in court, the staff in the businesses were left terrified by the use of a firearm, which thankfully we later discovered was an imitation.

“Thanks to the public’s response to our witness appeal and witnesses coming forward we were able to quickly identify Gillon and bring him before the courts.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carried out our enquiries, fortunately these type of offences are rare and I hope that today’s sentencing reassures the public that this dangerous individual is now behind bars.”