House damaged following fire at neighbouring tyre company in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a stack of tyres at a business in Telford this morning.

The fire at Pinelodge Tyres on Plough Road in Wrockwardine Wood, saw thick black smoke rise into the air which could be seen for a distance.

An adjacent residential property suffered fire damage to its windows, window frames and suffered smoke damage to the interior.

Plough Road and New Road were closed for a time to allow firefighters to work in the area.

Seven fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Much Wenlock, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance.