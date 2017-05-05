Election 2017: Shropshire Council Election Results

Vote counting began at 10am this morning at Shrewsbury Sports Village for the Shropshire Council local elections.

This page will be updated as results come in through the day.

See the results below:

A

Abbey Party Votes Boulger, Georgina Alison Conservative Fraser, Hannah Liberal Democrats Healey, Mark James Labour Price, John Kinsey UKIP

Albrighton Party Votes Harrison, Philip Michael Independent Pate, Malcolm Gregory Conservative

Alveley and Claverley Party Votes Taylor, Colin Liberal Democrats 302 Woodward, Tina (ELECTED) Conservative 919

B

Bagley Party Votes Baker, Beverley Joy Liberal Democrats Davies, Wynn Labour Phillips, Alexander George Conservative

Battlefield Party Votes Carroll, Dean Spencer Conservative Cerritelli, Gianluca Labour Davenport, Chris Green

Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton Party Votes Chambers, Kaye Elizabeth Green Clarke, Ted Labour Cockburn, Josh Green Coles, Will Liberal Democrats Graham, Ray UKIP Hall, Andrea Caroline Conservative Harrison, Ryan Peter Alan Conservative Hayter, Janine Conservative Lemon, Chris Green Mackenzie, Jane Labour Parsons, Tony Labour

Belle Vue Party Votes Clark, Daniel Adam Liberal Democrats Latham, Dave Green Taylor, Harry (ELECTED) Labour Wray, Simon James Conservative

Bishop’s Castle Party Votes Keeyley, Jonny Liberal Democrats Lockhurst, David Richard Green Tyler, Christopher John Conservative

Bowbrook Party Votes Adams, Peter Michael (ELECTED) Conservative 688 Ellams, David Arwyn Liberal Democrats 161 Gilbert, Peter John Green 153

Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts Party Votes Buckley, Julia Labour Fox, Richard Antony Labour Lea, Christian James Conservative Parr, William Michael Conservative Voysey, Vanessa Naomi Liberal Democrats

Bridgnorth West and Tasley Party Votes Barras, Stephen Golding Liberal Democrats Cooper, David Norman Liberal Democrats Evans, Rod UKIP Lane, Mick Labour Lynch, Elliott Liam Conservative Winwood, Leslie John Paul Conservative

Brown Clee Party Votes Tindall, Robert Stuart Conservative Voysey, Frederick David Liberal Democrats

Broseley Party Votes Goodall, Gavin Nicholas Labour Harris, Simon Christopher (ELECTED) Conservative

Burnell Party Votes Hayek, Tereza Green King, Kate Liberal Liberal Democrats Morris, Dan Conservative

C

Castlefields and Ditherington Party Votes Kirby, Claire Judith Bicknell Green 58 Loosley, Sylvia UKIP 60 Mosley, Alan Neil Labour 857 Osborne, Robert Charles Conservative

Cheswardine Party Votes Gittins, Rob (ELECTED) Conservative 735 Surridge, Len Labour 232

Church Stretton and Craven Arms Party Votes Chapman, Lee Conservative Evans, David William Conservative Jones, Sam Liberal Democrats Jones, Steve Liberal Democrats Wendt, Hilary Raborg Houchin Green

Chirbury and Worthen Party Votes Kidd, Heather Mary (ELECTED) Liberal Democrats 1003 Morgan, Philip Dennis Conservative 287

Clee Party Votes Huffer, Richard Mark Liberal Democrats Wheeler, James Vashon Conservative

Cleobury Mortimer Party Votes Butler, Gwilym Howard Leslie Conservative Jenkins, Brett Lewis Conservative Rogers, John Mayers Labour Shineton, Doreen Madge Independent Community and Health Concern Timmins, Lucinda Faye Liberal Democrats

Clun Party Votes Hartin, Nigel John Liberal Democrats Smith, Sarah Jane Conservative

Copthorne Party Votes Burgess, Frank James Henry UKIP Egarr, Gareth Stephen Green Lea, Rob Liberal Democrats Nutting, Peter Anthony Conservative

Corvedale Party Votes Motley, Cecilia Mary Anne (ELECTED) Conservative 1058 Scott, Manda Labour 258

E

Ellesmere Urban Party Votes Hartley, Elizabeth Ann Conservative Keyes, Rod Liberal Democrats

G

Gobowen, Selattyn & Weston Rhyn Party Votes Emery, Craig David Labour Froggatt, Stephen James Green Herbert, Paul Green Jones, Thomas Mark Conservative Macey, Robert John Conservative Roberts, Jack Labour Stevens, Henry John Liberal Democrats

H

Harlescott Party Votes Croll, Martin Richard Conservative Jones, Ioan Gruffydd Labour Pacini, Marino Bernardo UKIP

Highley Party Votes Barker, Nicki Labour Gilliams, Edward Conservative Tremellen, Dave Independent

Hodnet Party Votes Calder, Karen Dale (ELECTED) Conservative 716 Love, Charles Henry Warren Labour 157

L

Llanymynech Party Votes Lee, Matt Conservative Rose, Olly Green Thornton, John Alexander Liberal Democrats

Longden Party Votes Evans, Roger Arthur Liberal Democrats Higginbottom, Edward Arthur UKIP Roberts, Catherine Angela Conservative

Loton Party Votes Potter, Ed Conservative Sutton-Jones, Michelle Jane Conservative Walton, Lisa Michelle Liberal Democrats

Ludlow East Party Votes Huffer, Tracey Liberal Democrats Price, Patricia Ann Conservative Conservative Sheward, Colin Eric James Labour

Ludlow North Party Votes Boddington, Andy Liberal Democrats Harris, Simon Richard Conservative Senior, Linda Mary Green Woodward, Christopher Robert Dunbar UKIP

Ludlow South Party Votes Parry, Viv Liberal Democrats Penn, Michael John Labour Pizzoni, Fiona Margaret Conservative

M

Market Drayton East Party Votes Aldcroft, Roy Conservative Bentley, Rob Labour

Market Drayton West Party Votes Bradley, Roger Sydney Green Hughes, Roger Alan Conservative Minnery, David James Conservative Surridge, Lin Labour Taylor, Darren Michael Labour

Meole Party Votes Fejfer, Slawomir Adam Liberal Democrats Hayek, Tom Green Laurens, Nic Conservative Turner, Rod Labour

Monkmoor Party Votes Lingen-Jones, Valerie Adele Conservative Moseley, Pam Labour

Much Wenlock (Uncontested) Party Votes Turner, David Richmond (Elected) Conservative

O

Oswestry East Party Votes Aspinall, Clare Victoria Conservative Bennett, David Matthew Green Bennett, Lee Kelvin Liberal Democrats Bennett, Martin Independent Cherrington, Peter Alan Independent Hopley, Carl Labour Isherwood, Mike Green Price, John William Conservative Woof, Amanda Jane Liberal Democrats

Oswestry South Party Votes Kerr, Duncan Green Milner, David Paul Conservative

Oswestry West Party Votes Edwards, Barry John Green Hoseason, Romer Wilfred Liberal Democrats Hunt, Vince Conservative

P

Porthill Party Votes Craddock, David Liberal Democrats Dean, Julian David Geoffrey Green Mccoy, Judie Conservative

Prees Party Votes Whyte, Andrew Gordon Independent Wynn, Paul Anthony Donald Conservative

Q

Quarry and Coton Hill Party Votes Ballcaj, Arlinda Conservative Green, Nat Liberal Democrats Peach, Huw Richard Wystan Green



R

Radbrook Party Votes Cartwright, Ian Edward Liberal Democrats Newnham, John Patrick Green Roberts, Keith Raymond Conservative

Rea Valley Party Votes Brown, Jonathan Colin Green Highnett, Nick Conservative Lockwood, Susan Catherine Liberal Democrats

Ruyton & Baschurch Party Votes Bardsley, Nick Conservative Currie, Graeme Roger Labour Jones, Alex Liberal Democrats Jones, Robert John Federalist Party of the United Kingdom

S

Severn Valley Party Votes Bullard, Emma Catherine Mary Conservative Smith, Fred Liberal Democrats Wild, Claire Margaret Conservative

Shawbury Party Votes Boulding, Steve Green Jones, Simon Paul Anderson Conservative

Shifnal North Party Votes Cundy, William Colin Conservative

Shifnal South and Cosford Party Votes Hartin, Jolyon Thomas Liberal Democrats West, Stuart John Conservative

St. Oswald Party Votes Barrow, Joyce Bernadette Conservative Evans, Len Independent

St. Martin’s Party Votes Davenport, Steve Conservative Graham, Neil Labour

Sundorne Party Votes Gough, Kayleigh Sarah Conservative Pardy, Kevin John Labour

T

Tern Party Votes Lewis, John Olaf Labour and Cooperative Newby, Tony Green Picton, Lezley May Conservative Woodman, Helen Sonia Liberal Democrats

The Meres Party Votes Bushell, Julie Marion Liberal Democrats Ferri, Carlo Umberto Green Manners, Patrick James Independent Williams, Brian Beckett Conservative

U

Underdale Party Votes Bell, Charlie Green Liebich, Peter John Labour Vasmer, David George Liberal Democrats Vine, Ken Conservative

W

Wem Party Votes Broomhall, Peter Conservative Dee, Pauline Anne Independent Draycott, Mel Green Mellings, Christopher John Liberal Democrats Whittle, Mark Conservative

Whitchurch South Party Votes Allen, Andrea Christabel UKIP Dakin, Gerald Lionel Conservative Hilton, William Morris Independent Thornhill, Tom Liberal Democrats

Whitchurch North Party Votes Biggins, Tom Conservative Jephcott, Benedict John Alexander Liberal Democrats Jones, William Lloyd Green Lever, Liz Green Mullock, Peggy Conservative

Whittington Party Votes Charmley, Steve Conservative Goff, Edward David Green Jones, Christopher Lee Independent Walker, David Liberal Democrats