Election 2017: Shropshire Council Election Results

Vote counting began at 10am this morning at Shrewsbury Sports Village for the Shropshire Council local elections.
This page will be updated as results come in through the day.
See the results below:
A
|Abbey
|Party
|Votes
|Boulger, Georgina Alison
|Conservative
|Fraser, Hannah
|Liberal Democrats
|Healey, Mark James
|Labour
|Price, John Kinsey
|UKIP
|Albrighton
|Party
|Votes
|Harrison, Philip Michael
|Independent
|Pate, Malcolm Gregory
|Conservative
|Alveley and Claverley
|Party
|Votes
|Taylor, Colin
|Liberal Democrats
|302
|Woodward, Tina (ELECTED)
|Conservative
|919
B
|Bagley
|Party
|Votes
|Baker, Beverley Joy
|Liberal Democrats
|Davies, Wynn
|Labour
|Phillips, Alexander George
|Conservative
|Battlefield
|Party
|Votes
|Carroll, Dean Spencer
|Conservative
|Cerritelli, Gianluca
|Labour
|Davenport, Chris
|Green
|Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton
|Party
|Votes
|Chambers, Kaye Elizabeth
|Green
|Clarke, Ted
|Labour
|Cockburn, Josh
|Green
|Coles, Will
|Liberal Democrats
|Graham, Ray
|UKIP
|Hall, Andrea Caroline
|Conservative
|Harrison, Ryan Peter Alan
|Conservative
|Hayter, Janine
|Conservative
|Lemon, Chris
|Green
|Mackenzie, Jane
|Labour
|Parsons, Tony
|Labour
|Belle Vue
|Party
|Votes
|Clark, Daniel Adam
|Liberal Democrats
|Latham, Dave
|Green
|Taylor, Harry (ELECTED)
|Labour
|Wray, Simon James
|Conservative
|Bishop’s Castle
|Party
|Votes
|Keeyley, Jonny
|Liberal Democrats
|Lockhurst, David Richard
|Green
|Tyler, Christopher John
|Conservative
|Bowbrook
|Party
|Votes
|Adams, Peter Michael (ELECTED)
|Conservative
|688
|Ellams, David Arwyn
|Liberal Democrats
|161
|Gilbert, Peter John
|Green
|153
|Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts
|Party
|Votes
|Buckley, Julia
|Labour
|Fox, Richard Antony
|Labour
|Lea, Christian James
|Conservative
|Parr, William Michael
|Conservative
|Voysey, Vanessa Naomi
|Liberal Democrats
|Bridgnorth West and Tasley
|Party
|Votes
|Barras, Stephen Golding
|Liberal Democrats
|Cooper, David Norman
|Liberal Democrats
|Evans, Rod
|UKIP
|Lane, Mick
|Labour
|Lynch, Elliott Liam
|Conservative
|Winwood, Leslie John Paul
|Conservative
|Brown Clee
|Party
|Votes
|Tindall, Robert Stuart
|Conservative
|Voysey, Frederick David
|Liberal Democrats
|Broseley
|Party
|Votes
|Goodall, Gavin Nicholas
|Labour
|Harris, Simon Christopher (ELECTED)
|Conservative
|Burnell
|Party
|Votes
|Hayek, Tereza
|Green
|King, Kate Liberal
|Liberal Democrats
|Morris, Dan
|Conservative
C
|Castlefields and Ditherington
|Party
|Votes
|Kirby, Claire Judith Bicknell
|Green
|58
|Loosley, Sylvia
|UKIP
|60
|Mosley, Alan Neil
|Labour
|857
|Osborne, Robert Charles
|Conservative
|Cheswardine
|Party
|Votes
|Gittins, Rob (ELECTED)
|Conservative
|735
|Surridge, Len
|Labour
|232
|Church Stretton and Craven Arms
|Party
|Votes
|Chapman, Lee
|Conservative
|Evans, David William
|Conservative
|Jones, Sam
|Liberal Democrats
|Jones, Steve
|Liberal Democrats
|Wendt, Hilary Raborg Houchin
|Green
|Chirbury and Worthen
|Party
|Votes
|Kidd, Heather Mary (ELECTED)
|Liberal Democrats
|1003
|Morgan, Philip Dennis
|Conservative
|287
|Clee
|Party
|Votes
|Huffer, Richard Mark
|Liberal Democrats
|Wheeler, James Vashon
|Conservative
|Cleobury Mortimer
|Party
|Votes
|Butler, Gwilym Howard Leslie
|Conservative
|Jenkins, Brett Lewis
|Conservative
|Rogers, John Mayers
|Labour
|Shineton, Doreen Madge
|Independent Community and Health Concern
|Timmins, Lucinda Faye
|Liberal Democrats
|Clun
|Party
|Votes
|Hartin, Nigel John
|Liberal Democrats
|Smith, Sarah Jane
|Conservative
|Copthorne
|Party
|Votes
|Burgess, Frank James Henry
|UKIP
|Egarr, Gareth Stephen
|Green
|Lea, Rob
|Liberal Democrats
|Nutting, Peter Anthony
|Conservative
|Corvedale
|Party
|Votes
|Motley, Cecilia Mary Anne (ELECTED)
|Conservative
|1058
|Scott, Manda
|Labour
|258
E
|Ellesmere Urban
|Party
|Votes
|Hartley, Elizabeth Ann
|Conservative
|Keyes, Rod
|Liberal Democrats
G
|Gobowen, Selattyn & Weston Rhyn
|Party
|Votes
|Emery, Craig David
|Labour
|Froggatt, Stephen James
|Green
|Herbert, Paul
|Green
|Jones, Thomas Mark
|Conservative
|Macey, Robert John
|Conservative
|Roberts, Jack
|Labour
|Stevens, Henry John
|Liberal Democrats
H
|Harlescott
|Party
|Votes
|Croll, Martin Richard
|Conservative
|Jones, Ioan Gruffydd
|Labour
|Pacini, Marino Bernardo
|UKIP
|Highley
|Party
|Votes
|Barker, Nicki
|Labour
|Gilliams, Edward
|Conservative
|Tremellen, Dave
|Independent
|Hodnet
|Party
|Votes
|Calder, Karen Dale (ELECTED)
|Conservative
|716
|Love, Charles Henry Warren
|Labour
|157
L
|Llanymynech
|Party
|Votes
|Lee, Matt
|Conservative
|Rose, Olly
|Green
|Thornton, John Alexander
|Liberal Democrats
|Longden
|Party
|Votes
|Evans, Roger Arthur
|Liberal Democrats
|Higginbottom, Edward Arthur
|UKIP
|Roberts, Catherine Angela
|Conservative
|Loton
|Party
|Votes
|Potter, Ed
|Conservative
|Sutton-Jones, Michelle Jane
|Conservative
|Walton, Lisa Michelle
|Liberal Democrats
|Ludlow East
|Party
|Votes
|Huffer, Tracey
|Liberal Democrats
|Price, Patricia Ann Conservative
|Conservative
|Sheward, Colin Eric James
|Labour
|Ludlow North
|Party
|Votes
|Boddington, Andy
|Liberal Democrats
|Harris, Simon Richard
|Conservative
|Senior, Linda Mary
|Green
|Woodward, Christopher Robert Dunbar
|UKIP
|Ludlow South
|Party
|Votes
|Parry, Viv
|Liberal Democrats
|Penn, Michael John
|Labour
|Pizzoni, Fiona Margaret
|Conservative
M
|Market Drayton East
|Party
|Votes
|Aldcroft, Roy
|Conservative
|Bentley, Rob
|Labour
|Market Drayton West
|Party
|Votes
|Bradley, Roger Sydney
|Green
|Hughes, Roger Alan
|Conservative
|Minnery, David James
|Conservative
|Surridge, Lin
|Labour
|Taylor, Darren Michael
|Labour
|Meole
|Party
|Votes
|Fejfer, Slawomir Adam
|Liberal Democrats
|Hayek, Tom
|Green
|Laurens, Nic
|Conservative
|Turner, Rod
|Labour
|Monkmoor
|Party
|Votes
|Lingen-Jones, Valerie Adele
|Conservative
|Moseley, Pam
|Labour
|Much Wenlock (Uncontested)
|Party
|Votes
|Turner, David Richmond (Elected)
|Conservative
O
|Oswestry East
|Party
|Votes
|Aspinall, Clare Victoria
|Conservative
|Bennett, David Matthew
|Green
|Bennett, Lee Kelvin
|Liberal Democrats
|Bennett, Martin
|Independent
|Cherrington, Peter Alan
|Independent
|Hopley, Carl
|Labour
|Isherwood, Mike
|Green
|Price, John William
|Conservative
|Woof, Amanda Jane
|Liberal Democrats
|Oswestry South
|Party
|Votes
|Kerr, Duncan
|Green
|Milner, David Paul
|Conservative
|Oswestry West
|Party
|Votes
|Edwards, Barry John
|Green
|Hoseason, Romer Wilfred
|Liberal Democrats
|Hunt, Vince
|Conservative
P
|Porthill
|Party
|Votes
|Craddock, David
|Liberal Democrats
|Dean, Julian David Geoffrey
|Green
|Mccoy, Judie
|Conservative
|Prees
|Party
|Votes
|Whyte, Andrew Gordon
|Independent
|Wynn, Paul Anthony Donald
|Conservative
Q
|Quarry and Coton Hill
|Party
|Votes
|Ballcaj, Arlinda
|Conservative
|Green, Nat
|Liberal Democrats
|Peach, Huw Richard Wystan
|Green
R
|Radbrook
|Party
|Votes
|Cartwright, Ian Edward
|Liberal Democrats
|Newnham, John Patrick
|Green
|Roberts, Keith Raymond
|Conservative
|Rea Valley
|Party
|Votes
|Brown, Jonathan Colin
|Green
|Highnett, Nick
|Conservative
|Lockwood, Susan Catherine
|Liberal Democrats
|Ruyton & Baschurch
|Party
|Votes
|Bardsley, Nick
|Conservative
|Currie, Graeme Roger
|Labour
|Jones, Alex
|Liberal Democrats
|Jones, Robert John
|Federalist Party of the United Kingdom
S
|Severn Valley
|Party
|Votes
|Bullard, Emma Catherine Mary
|Conservative
|Smith, Fred
|Liberal Democrats
|Wild, Claire Margaret
|Conservative
|Shawbury
|Party
|Votes
|Boulding, Steve
|Green
|Jones, Simon Paul Anderson
|Conservative
|Shifnal North
|Party
|Votes
|Cundy, William Colin
|Conservative
|Shifnal South and Cosford
|Party
|Votes
|Hartin, Jolyon Thomas
|Liberal Democrats
|West, Stuart John
|Conservative
|St. Oswald
|Party
|Votes
|Barrow, Joyce Bernadette
|Conservative
|Evans, Len
|Independent
|St. Martin’s
|Party
|Votes
|Davenport, Steve
|Conservative
|Graham, Neil
|Labour
|Sundorne
|Party
|Votes
|Gough, Kayleigh Sarah
|Conservative
|Pardy, Kevin John
|Labour
T
|Tern
|Party
|Votes
|Lewis, John Olaf
|Labour and Cooperative
|Newby, Tony
|Green
|Picton, Lezley May
|Conservative
|Woodman, Helen Sonia
|Liberal Democrats
|The Meres
|Party
|Votes
|Bushell, Julie Marion
|Liberal Democrats
|Ferri, Carlo Umberto
|Green
|Manners, Patrick James
|Independent
|Williams, Brian Beckett
|Conservative
U
|Underdale
|Party
|Votes
|Bell, Charlie
|Green
|Liebich, Peter John
|Labour
|Vasmer, David George
|Liberal Democrats
|Vine, Ken
|Conservative
W
|Wem
|Party
|Votes
|Broomhall, Peter
|Conservative
|Dee, Pauline Anne
|Independent
|Draycott, Mel
|Green
|Mellings, Christopher John
|Liberal Democrats
|Whittle, Mark
|Conservative
|Whitchurch South
|Party
|Votes
|Allen, Andrea Christabel
|UKIP
|Dakin, Gerald Lionel
|Conservative
|Hilton, William Morris
|Independent
|Thornhill, Tom
|Liberal Democrats
|Whitchurch North
|Party
|Votes
|Biggins, Tom
|Conservative
|Jephcott, Benedict John Alexander
|Liberal Democrats
|Jones, William Lloyd
|Green
|Lever, Liz
|Green
|Mullock, Peggy
|Conservative
|Whittington
|Party
|Votes
|Charmley, Steve
|Conservative
|Goff, Edward David
|Green
|Jones, Christopher Lee
|Independent
|Walker, David
|Liberal Democrats
|Worfield
|Party
|Votes
|Howell, Helen Elizabeth
|Liberal Democrats
|Rochelle, Ann
|Labour
|Wood, Michael Linden
|Conservative