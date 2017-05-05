Election 2017: Shropshire Council Election Results

By
shropshirelive.com
-

shropshirelive local elections 2017

Vote counting began at 10am this morning at Shrewsbury Sports Village for the Shropshire Council local elections.

This page will be updated as results come in through the day.

See the results below:

A

Abbey Party Votes
Boulger, Georgina Alison Conservative  
Fraser, Hannah Liberal Democrats
Healey, Mark James Labour
Price, John Kinsey UKIP

 

Albrighton Party Votes
Harrison, Philip Michael Independent  
Pate, Malcolm Gregory Conservative

 

Alveley and Claverley Party Votes
Taylor, Colin  Liberal Democrats  302
Woodward, Tina (ELECTED)  Conservative  919

 

B

Bagley Party Votes
Baker, Beverley Joy Liberal Democrats  
Davies, Wynn Labour
Phillips, Alexander George Conservative

 

Battlefield Party Votes
Carroll, Dean Spencer Conservative  
Cerritelli, Gianluca Labour
Davenport, Chris Green

 

Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton Party Votes
Chambers, Kaye Elizabeth Green  
Clarke, Ted Labour
Cockburn, Josh Green
Coles, Will Liberal Democrats
Graham, Ray UKIP  
Hall, Andrea Caroline Conservative
Harrison, Ryan Peter Alan Conservative
Hayter, Janine Conservative
Lemon, Chris Green
Mackenzie, Jane Labour
Parsons, Tony Labour

 

Belle Vue Party Votes
Clark, Daniel Adam Liberal Democrats  
Latham, Dave Green
Taylor, Harry (ELECTED) Labour
Wray, Simon James Conservative

 

Bishop’s Castle Party Votes
Keeyley, Jonny Liberal Democrats  
Lockhurst, David Richard Green
Tyler, Christopher John Conservative

 

Bowbrook Party Votes
Adams, Peter Michael (ELECTED) Conservative  688
Ellams, David Arwyn Liberal Democrats  161
Gilbert, Peter John Green  153

 

Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts Party Votes
Buckley, Julia Labour  
Fox, Richard Antony Labour
Lea, Christian James Conservative
Parr, William Michael Conservative
Voysey, Vanessa Naomi Liberal Democrats  

 

Bridgnorth West and Tasley Party Votes
Barras, Stephen Golding Liberal Democrats
Cooper, David Norman Liberal Democrats
Evans, Rod UKIP
Lane, Mick Labour
Lynch, Elliott Liam Conservative  
Winwood, Leslie John Paul Conservative

 

Brown Clee Party Votes
Tindall, Robert Stuart Conservative  
Voysey, Frederick David Liberal Democrats

 

Broseley Party Votes
Goodall, Gavin Nicholas Labour  
Harris, Simon Christopher (ELECTED) Conservative  

 

Burnell Party Votes
Hayek, Tereza Green  
King, Kate Liberal Liberal Democrats
Morris, Dan Conservative

 

C

Castlefields and Ditherington Party Votes
Kirby, Claire Judith Bicknell Green  58
Loosley, Sylvia UKIP  60
Mosley, Alan Neil Labour  857
Osborne, Robert Charles Conservative

 

Cheswardine Party Votes
Gittins, Rob (ELECTED) Conservative  735
Surridge, Len Labour  232

 

Church Stretton and Craven Arms Party Votes
Chapman, Lee Conservative  
Evans, David William Conservative
Jones, Sam Liberal Democrats
Jones, Steve Liberal Democrats
Wendt, Hilary Raborg Houchin Green  

 

Chirbury and Worthen Party Votes
Kidd, Heather Mary (ELECTED) Liberal Democrats  1003
Morgan, Philip Dennis Conservative  287

 

Clee Party Votes
Huffer, Richard Mark Liberal Democrats  
Wheeler, James Vashon Conservative

 

Cleobury Mortimer Party Votes
Butler, Gwilym Howard Leslie Conservative  
Jenkins, Brett Lewis Conservative
Rogers, John Mayers Labour
Shineton, Doreen Madge Independent Community and Health Concern
Timmins, Lucinda Faye Liberal Democrats  

 

Clun Party Votes
Hartin, Nigel John Liberal Democrats  
Smith, Sarah Jane Conservative

 

Copthorne Party Votes
Burgess, Frank James Henry UKIP  
Egarr, Gareth Stephen Green
Lea, Rob Liberal Democrats
Nutting, Peter Anthony Conservative

 

Corvedale Party Votes
Motley, Cecilia Mary Anne (ELECTED) Conservative  1058
Scott, Manda Labour  258

E

Ellesmere Urban Party Votes
Hartley, Elizabeth Ann Conservative  
Keyes, Rod Liberal Democrats

 

G

Gobowen, Selattyn & Weston Rhyn Party Votes
Emery, Craig David Labour  
Froggatt, Stephen James Green
Herbert, Paul Green
Jones, Thomas Mark Conservative
Macey, Robert John Conservative  
Roberts, Jack Labour
Stevens, Henry John Liberal Democrats

 

H

Harlescott Party Votes
Croll, Martin Richard Conservative  
Jones, Ioan Gruffydd Labour
Pacini, Marino Bernardo UKIP

 

Highley Party Votes
Barker, Nicki Labour  
Gilliams, Edward Conservative
Tremellen, Dave Independent

 

Hodnet Party Votes
Calder, Karen Dale (ELECTED) Conservative  716
Love, Charles Henry Warren Labour  157

 

L

Llanymynech Party Votes
Lee, Matt Conservative  
Rose, Olly Green
Thornton, John Alexander Liberal Democrats

 

Longden Party Votes
Evans, Roger Arthur Liberal Democrats  
Higginbottom, Edward Arthur UKIP
Roberts, Catherine Angela Conservative

 

Loton Party Votes
Potter, Ed Conservative  
Sutton-Jones, Michelle Jane Conservative
Walton, Lisa Michelle Liberal Democrats

 

Ludlow East Party Votes
Huffer, Tracey Liberal Democrats  
Price, Patricia Ann Conservative Conservative
Sheward, Colin Eric James Labour

 

Ludlow North Party Votes
Boddington, Andy Liberal Democrats  
Harris, Simon Richard Conservative
Senior, Linda Mary Green
Woodward, Christopher Robert Dunbar UKIP

 

Ludlow South Party Votes
Parry, Viv Liberal Democrats  
Penn, Michael John Labour
Pizzoni, Fiona Margaret Conservative

 

M

Market Drayton East Party Votes
Aldcroft, Roy Conservative  
Bentley, Rob Labour

 

Market Drayton West Party Votes
Bradley, Roger Sydney Green  
Hughes, Roger Alan Conservative
Minnery, David James Conservative
Surridge, Lin Labour
Taylor, Darren Michael Labour  

 

Meole Party Votes
Fejfer, Slawomir Adam  Liberal Democrats  
Hayek, Tom  Green
Laurens, Nic  Conservative
Turner, Rod  Labour

 

Monkmoor Party Votes
Lingen-Jones, Valerie Adele Conservative  
Moseley, Pam Labour

 

Much Wenlock (Uncontested) Party Votes
Turner, David Richmond (Elected) Conservative  

 

O

Oswestry East Party Votes
Aspinall, Clare Victoria Conservative  
Bennett, David Matthew Green
Bennett, Lee Kelvin Liberal Democrats
Bennett, Martin Independent
Cherrington, Peter Alan Independent  
Hopley, Carl Labour
Isherwood, Mike Green
Price, John William Conservative
Woof, Amanda Jane Liberal Democrats

 

Oswestry South Party Votes
Kerr, Duncan Green  
Milner, David Paul Conservative

 

Oswestry West Party Votes
Edwards, Barry John Green  
Hoseason, Romer Wilfred Liberal Democrats
Hunt, Vince Conservative

 

P

Porthill Party Votes
Craddock, David Liberal Democrats  
Dean, Julian David Geoffrey Green
Mccoy, Judie Conservative

 

Prees Party Votes
Whyte, Andrew Gordon Independent  
Wynn, Paul Anthony Donald Conservative

 

Q

Quarry and Coton Hill Party Votes
Ballcaj, Arlinda Conservative  
Green, Nat Liberal Democrats
Peach, Huw Richard Wystan Green


R

Radbrook Party Votes
Cartwright, Ian Edward Liberal Democrats  
Newnham, John Patrick Green
Roberts, Keith Raymond Conservative

 

Rea Valley Party Votes
Brown, Jonathan Colin Green  
Highnett, Nick Conservative
Lockwood, Susan Catherine Liberal Democrats

 

Ruyton & Baschurch Party Votes
Bardsley, Nick Conservative  
Currie, Graeme Roger Labour
Jones, Alex Liberal Democrats
Jones, Robert John Federalist Party of the United Kingdom

 

S

Severn Valley Party Votes
Bullard, Emma Catherine Mary Conservative  
Smith, Fred Liberal Democrats
Wild, Claire Margaret Conservative

 

Shawbury Party Votes
Boulding, Steve Green  
Jones, Simon Paul Anderson Conservative

 

Shifnal North Party Votes
Cundy, William Colin Conservative  

 

Shifnal South and Cosford Party Votes
Hartin, Jolyon Thomas  Liberal Democrats  
West, Stuart John  Conservative

 

St. Oswald Party Votes
Barrow, Joyce Bernadette Conservative  
Evans, Len Independent

 

St. Martin’s Party Votes
Davenport, Steve Conservative  
Graham, Neil Labour

 

Sundorne Party Votes
Gough, Kayleigh Sarah Conservative  
Pardy, Kevin John Labour

 

T

Tern Party Votes
Lewis, John Olaf Labour and Cooperative  
Newby, Tony Green
Picton, Lezley May Conservative
Woodman, Helen Sonia Liberal Democrats

 

The Meres Party Votes
Bushell, Julie Marion Liberal Democrats  
Ferri, Carlo Umberto Green
Manners, Patrick James Independent
Williams, Brian Beckett Conservative

 

U

Underdale Party Votes
Bell, Charlie Green  
Liebich, Peter John Labour
Vasmer, David George Liberal Democrats
Vine, Ken Conservative

 

W

Wem Party Votes
Broomhall, Peter Conservative  
Dee, Pauline Anne Independent
Draycott, Mel Green
Mellings, Christopher John Liberal Democrats
Whittle, Mark Conservative  

 

Whitchurch South Party Votes
Allen, Andrea Christabel UKIP  
Dakin, Gerald Lionel Conservative
Hilton, William Morris Independent
Thornhill, Tom Liberal Democrats

 

Whitchurch North Party Votes
Biggins, Tom Conservative  
Jephcott, Benedict John Alexander Liberal Democrats
Jones, William Lloyd Green
Lever, Liz Green
Mullock, Peggy Conservative  

 

Whittington Party Votes
Charmley, Steve Conservative  
Goff, Edward David Green
Jones, Christopher Lee Independent
Walker, David Liberal Democrats

 

Worfield Party Votes
Howell, Helen Elizabeth Liberal Democrats  
Rochelle, Ann Labour
Wood, Michael Linden Conservative

