Crime specialist appointed as new Equity Partner at law firm

One of the region’s largest and longest established law firms has announced the appointment of a new equity partner.

Crime specialist Emma Simoes has become the tenth partner in the current team at GHP Legal, which employs around 100 staff.

GHP Legal, which has offices in Wrexham, Oswestry, Llangollen and Chirk, can trace its roots back to 1970 when it was known as Gwilym Hughes & Partners. The firm is now a multi-disciplinary practice serving a client base stretching across more than ten counties in England and Wales.

A qualified duty solicitor and member of the local court and police station duty solicitor scheme, Emma joined the GHP Legal Crime team in late 2014. Prior to qualifying as a solicitor she worked as a welfare rights advisor and gained vast experience of dealing with DWP and Local Authority prosecutions.

Born and raised in Wrexham but proud of her Portuguese heritage, Emma volunteers regularly for the local community which includes feeding the roofless and fundraising for various charities as often as she can.

Welcoming Emma to the Partner team, Managing Partner Richard Lloyd said: “Emma is well-known for her passionate and sensitive handling of cases, particularly in the youth court, and her appointment adds yet another dimension to the already diverse skills set that exists among the GHP Legal team.”