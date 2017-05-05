Businesses turn out in force for charity quiz night

Businesses turned out in force to a charity quiz raising cash for hospice care in Shropshire.

The event, organised by Shrewsbury-based corporate recovery specialists BCR, drew lawyers, accountants and bankers to The Mytton and Mermaid in Atcham where £610 was raised for Severn Hospice.

Teams of general knowledge buffs donated £50 to participate and were tested on their knowledge of all things British including questions on sport, geography, entertainment, music and current affairs.

Solicitors from Hatchers, McLoughlin & Co and FBC Manby Bowdler did battle against accountants from Claremont Accounting and Whittingham Riddell and bankers from NatWest in Shrewsbury.

Select Business Finance of Shrewsbury triumphed with NatWest in second place.

Managing director Phil Wood, who was at the helm as quiz-master, said: “Last year we staged our first charity quiz in Shrewsbury and it was such a success, we decided to do it again.

“Fellow BCR directors Nick West and Chris Knott did a fantastic job in setting the questions. Again there was good-humoured rivalry and some great banter between professionals from quite different backgrounds but all united in an effort to support the hospice.”

BCR, based on Battlefield Enterprise Park, is a long-standing patron of the Shropshire Chamber. The firm, which also has offices in Newport and Market Drayton, steps in to help businesses facing financial crisis.

Mr Wood added: “As Licensed Insolvency Practitioners we spend every day guiding our clients through solutions from raising finance, negotiating with HMRC or the bank to help put their businesses back on track and keep local people in jobs.”