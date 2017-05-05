Arrests made following two assaults in Woodside area of Telford

In the first incident, a 13-year-old boy was in the park in Woodcroft with two friends at around 2.40pm on Saturday, April 29 when he was approached by a group.

One of the group is reported to have hit the victim – causing injuries to his face and shoulder.

The second incident, which took place shortly afterwards, involved a man in his 50s, who approached the group, and after a verbal altercation, is understood to have been assaulted by an individual in the group. He suffered head and facial injuries and was treated by a paramedic.

Two 16-year-old boys, an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy – all from Telford – arrested on suspicion of assault ABH have been released under investigation.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed either incident. Anyone with information should call Nikki Payne at West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 447S of April 29.