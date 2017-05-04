The Great British Food Festival has left its home for the last four years, Shugborough Estate, and moved to a new home at Weston Park.

A popular Staffordshire event the Great British Food Festival will this year be held at Weston Park, just on the Staffordshire and Shropshire border from 27 to the 29 May 2017.

One of the Great British Food Festival organisers, Daniel Maycock said: “We are really sorry to leave Shugborough, it’s been a lovely venue for our event over the last few years but with the well documented change of ownership back to the National Trust they felt larger events didn’t fit with their offering. Thankfully we have found a new home at the fantastic Weston Park, just 15 minutes up the road and we feel we can really develop the event at this year home.”

Over 10,000 people attended last years food festival at Shugborough and Daniel promised they wont be disappointed with the venue change, ‘Weston Park is a beautiful historic house with lovely gardens, our festival entry will include access to the parks and gardens so it’s a great value day out, also unlike at Shugborough parking will be a lot closer to the event site so access will be easier for disabled, the elderly and families.’

The date of the event has also been moved from July to May bank holiday, Daniel explained: “we have taken over the dates of Weston Park’s own food and craft fair, and it’s also means we can do three days so hopefully meaning more people will be able to come along.”

The event will have over 100 food stalls, top chef demos, live music and kids activities – the perfect foodie family day out.

Readers of shropshirelive.com can save 20% on tickets prices by using the voucher code SHL20

For more info and tickets check out www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com