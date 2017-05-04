Shropshire firm lands exclusive contract with luxury resorts

A Shropshire company has secured an exclusive contract to work with a group of luxury hotel and spa resorts across the UK.

Unique Copiers, in St Georges, Telford, will supply, fit and install a vast amount of photocopy and print machines across three resorts, along with the head office in Oxfordshire owned by The Barons Eden Group Ltd.

Bosses at the firm said this contract would see Unique Copiers work alongside Toshiba to provide the Barons Eden group with a carbon zero print solution.

The Telford company will be providing equipment, maintenance and repair for Hoar Cross Hall in Staffordshire, Eden Hall in Newark-on-Trent and Huxleys in Gloucestershire.

Regional sales manager at Unique Copiers, Adam Wagstaff, said: “We are delighted to have secured this contract.

“This will also make a big difference to both their company and the environment.

“We have been working with The Barons Eden Group for a number of years but in this new contract, we thought it would be prudent to offer a solution that would keep up with environmental practices and improve their corporate social responsibility.

“It means CO2 emissions are combatted through the offsetting of all Toshiba products from procurement to delivery and beyond.”

It is estimated that the photocopier is likely to be the highest single energy-using piece of equipment in an office.

They use between 40-70 watts during standby and 1,400-1,600 watts when operating – the equivalent of using an electric heater for four hours.

The Carbon Zero Scheme helps contribute to protect the environment, reducing deforestation and encourage growth of local and global habitats and plants .

The contract will also benefit any future customers of Unique Copiers too as they will be offered a gift voucher for use at one of the luxury spa resorts owned by The Barons Eden Group.

This is just one of a number of contracts recently won by Unique Copiers.

The firm will also provide equipment to businesses across our county such as Shropshire Gas in Wellington, and Kiyokuni Europe, based on Holyhead Road, Priorslee.

Unique Copiers managing director Adrian Casey said: “We are experiencing a good start to 2017 so far and making a big difference both here in Shropshire and around the UK.

“We are hopeful we can save a number of businesses money and in turn help the environment too.”