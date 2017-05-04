Shropshire firefighters mark first annual Firefighters Memorial Day

Shropshire firefighters will today mark the first annual Firefighters Memorial Day to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Firefighters from fire stations at Telford Central, Wellington and Shrewsbury will parade in front of their fire stations at midday.

With flags at half mast, firefighters will observe a minute’s silence along with firefighting colleagues from across the UK. Officers in charge will then read out the Firefighters’ Prayer.

This is a day where members of the public and the fire and rescue service are invited to remember the selfless professionals who run toward danger when others are running away, said Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary and a former firefighter. It was a day to remember the fallen, comfort their families and pay respect to the profession.

“Firefighters Memorial Day is about honouring the courage and bravery of the men and women of the fire service. These are highly skilled professionals who selflessly put themselves in the line of danger to protect others. We owe them so much and this is a day to remember what they give their communities.

“Firefighters understand the risks associated with their job but they do expect to come home safe after each shift. Sadly, this is not always the case. It’s important that none of us forget the sacrifice these men and women have made in order to keep people safe.

“We hope this day will bring comfort and strength to the families and loved ones of those who we have lost.”

Since records began 2,486 firefighters are known to have died while on duty serving their communities and keeping people safe, according to the Firefighters Memorial Trust.

Colin Livett, chairman of the trust, said: “Fire does not distinguish between men, women or children – race, religion or creed. Neither do firefighters, they answer the call and do their duty. Some pay the ultimate sacrifice.”