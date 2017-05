Voters in the Shropshire Council area are heading to the polls today for local elections.

Polls are open from 7am to 10pm, and people are being urged to make sure they use their vote.

Registered voters will have received polling cards with the details of polling stations and voting times.

For more information see the local elections page of the Shropshire Council website.

There are no elections taking place in the Telford & Wrekin area.