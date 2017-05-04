North Shropshire enjoying business boom

North Shropshire is enjoying a business boom as two businesses are set to open the doors and a third property is expected to attract national interest, a leading estate agent said today.

Rebecca Welch from Halls in Shrewsbury said one retail unit in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton had been snapped up by printing company Print You which had moved from another premises in the town.

Another retail property on Queen Street is also under offer and Halls expect to be able to announce the new tenant very soon. They have also been instructed on a double unit on Cheshire Street in the town.

Mrs Welch, commercial surveyor, said Market Drayton was just one town where business was booming and urged other businesses to continue with the positive moves.

She said: “The double unit which is now available is surrounded by leading high street brands such as Boots and Argos and leading high street banks which makes it a very exciting premises which could attract interest from either further national brands or a local retail business looking to expand.

“It is in a prime location and it is has already attracted strong interest. Every new business which opens adds to the attraction of a town and we welcome the latest moves.

“People are still talking about uncertainty over Brexit but here at Halls we are helping clients achieve those businesses dreams and sharing their confidence as they move forward with their plans to either expand their business or open their first shop or food outlet.”

Print You, which has been in business for about five years, moved premises in order to expand the business.

Mrs Welch said the strong business continued over the border where Halls have been appointed as agents on Princes Court, a large site with three serviced office buildings in Nantwich.