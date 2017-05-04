Leading scientific business joins Shropshire Wildlife Trust

The UK’s leading independent scientific environmental consultancy has joined Shropshire Wildlife Trust as a bronze level corporate member.

ESI is based in Shrewsbury and has been associated with the Trust for some time through their work as environmental consultants.

“ESI is very pleased to support Shropshire Wildlife Trust in its important work protecting nature in Shropshire. Whilst we now provide specialist environmental services from a number of offices across the UK, we have strong roots in Shropshire and many of our staff are members of the Trust. We have advised on the groundwater system at a number of Trust sites including their recent purchase of the former scrapyard at Whixall Moss,” said EPI director Mike Streetly.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust has partnerships with over 60 businesses through its corporate membership scheme and the Meres & Mosses Business Environment Network.