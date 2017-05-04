Law firm throws its weight behind Dementia Awareness Week

A Shropshire law firm which champions awareness of dementia is holding a special session this month to help tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around the condition.

Michelle Monnes- Thomas, an Associate with FBC Manby Bowdler, is the firm’s Dementia Friends Champion. She is running the free session during Dementia Awareness Week at the firm’s Shrewsbury headquarters at Juneau House on Shrewsbury Business Park on May 16.

Michelle said: “As a firm, we are very proud to be part of a growing network that is helping to create dementia friendly communities across England.

“We have promoted the lessons we have learned about helping people with dementia within FBC Manby Bowdler and this session in May will be a great opportunity for other businesses, particularly our neighbours on the Business Park, to do the same.

“We need to create more communities and businesses that are dementia friendly so that people affected by the condition feel understood and included.”

As well as the awareness session, the Wills Probate & Lifetime Planning Team will be available to give free consultations at a drop in clinic on the same day. The drop-in clinics are for anyone wanting to discuss legal issues connected with dementia and private client matters including wills, powers of attorney, trust and estates and community care.

Both events will support the annual Alzheimer’s Society campaign to raise awareness of the condition that currently affects around 850,000 people in England alone.

Dementia Friends is an initiative led by Alzheimer’s Society which helps people to understand more about dementia and the little ways they can help.

Michelle said: “The session will last an hour and will be fun and interactive and is aimed at anyone who wants to have a basic understanding of dementia and the ways in which they can help someone living with the condition. It’s also for organisations to become more dementia friendly so that they can understand their clients and their needs to deliver a better understanding of their client’s needs.”

The Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, talks and acts about the condition.

The charity wants there to be four million Dementia Friends with the know-how to help people with dementia feel understood and included in their community.

Michelle added: “The private drop in consultations are open to anyone who is looking for advice on legal issues from powers of attorney, to care planning and wills.

“Dementia affects every aspect of our daily lives and I will be able to advise people about the positive steps they can take to take control and plan ahead where possible.”

To register your attendance at the Dementia Friends session on May 16, contact Dixie Whitton d.whitten@fbcmb.co.uk. The free drop in clinics will run from 1pm to 2 pm and 3pm to 4pm.