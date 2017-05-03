Shrewsbury Town release goalkeeper Mark Halstead and three others

Shrewsbury Town have released Mark Halstead, Ethan Jones, Callum Grogan, and Kaiman Anderson, as the club offer deals to four others.

Shaun Whalley, Mat Sadler, Bryn Morris, and Shaun Rowley, have all been offered new deals to extend their stays at the club.

Both Shaun Whalley and Mat Sadler were both expected to be offered new contracts after impressing this season.

Whalley has netted 10 goals in 65 games for Shrewsbury since joining the club in June 2015, following his departure from Luton Town.

Mat Sadler scooped three awards on Sunday evening, and has contributed to the cause with three goals in 39 games this campaign.

Bryn Morris has only been at the club a short time, but the former Middlesbrough man has caught the eye in his 13 outings for the club.

Goalkeeper Shaun Rowley is yet to make a first-time appearance for Salop, but has enjoyed success on loan at the likes of Slough and Chorley.

However, it’s the end of the road at Shrewsbury Town for Mark Halstead, Kaiman Anderson, and Callum Grogan.

Halstead has failed to dislodge Jayson Leutwiler’s position as number one goalkeeper – making 26 appearances in total since joining from Blackpool in June 2014.

Youngsters Kaiman Anderson and Callum Grogan, failed to make senior appearances for the club.

For manager Paul Hurst’s reaction to the beginning of the summer shake up visit: http://www.shrewsburytown.com/news/article/2016-17/town-announce-retain-list-3702762.aspx

Article by: Ryan Hillback