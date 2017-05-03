Shrewsbury Town ponder move for Grimsby’s Zak Mills

Shrewsbury Town are understood to be interested in Grimsby full-back Zak Mills, as Paul Hurst looks to replace Joe Riley.

The former Bury and Bolton full-back Joe Riley, suffered a broken leg and ligament damage in the 2-0 defeat against Oxford United.

He is expected to spend a lengthy amount of time on the treatment table, and that could prompt Shrewsbury to make an addition in that department.

Jack Grimmer’s loan expires this summer, and it is unclear if Town wish to keep him, whilst Dom Smith who can operate at right-back, is predominantly a central defender.

Our sources state that Salop are interested in the services of Zak Mills – a player Paul Hurst knows well from his time at Grimsby.

The 24-year-old who can also operate in midfield, was signed by Hurst from his former club Boston United in June 2016.

But Mills did not make his Grimsby debut until the end of August after suffering from a hamstring injury.

He has made a total of 34 appearances for a side that are now managed by ex Coventry and Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade.

Mills began his career at Histon, scoring five times in 117 matches; before a two-year spell at Boston United saw him score seven goals in 77 appearances.

Elsewhere speculation is mounting that Shrewsbury will look to sign another Grimsby player, in the form of goalkeeper James McKeown.

Salop released Mark Halstead yesterday, meaning they may look for competition in the goalkeeping department.

McKeown who expressed a desire to leave Grimsby early this year, was linked with a move to Town in January.

