New digital radio transmitters officially launched at ‘switch on’ event

The launch of new digital radio transmitters was celebrated at a special switch on event at Newdale Primary School in Telford this morning.

Local radio presenters Ian Perry from BBC Radio Shropshire, and Ed Nell, home run presenter on Free Radio, pressed the big green digital radio switch at 8.45am to signify the expansion of local DAB coverage across Shropshire and Wolverhampton in front of pupils and staff from Newdale Primary School.

Four new transmitters have launched in the past 18 months and a final transmitter will launch in Market Drayton in the coming weeks. The five transmitters bring the county’s popular local stations to 650,000 more listeners on DAB digital radio in Wolverhampton & Shropshire and have expanded local DAB coverage to 92% of households from 53%.

Rachel Cook, Head teacher, Newdale Primary, said: “We’re so proud to have hosted such an exciting occasion on behalf of the county at our school and to have welcomed Wolverhampton & Shropshire’s local stations. The pupils have loved the big green switch, meeting the radio presenters and finding out more about digital radio.”

Tim Beech, Editor, BBC Radio Shropshire, said: “BBC Radio Shropshire has been a major part of life in the county for over 30 years and its great news that now even more listeners can tune in to our hugely popular presenters, delivering the local news, sport, music and entertainment that they love on DAB digital radio.”

David Salt, Content Director, Free Radio, said: “At Free Radio we’re proud to be the number one commercial radio brand in the West Midlands and today’s digital switch-on will ensure even more listeners in the county will be able to hear Free Radio and Free Radio 80s in their homes and cars. It’s great news all round and moves to expand the ever developing Bauer City Network in the process”

Ford Ennals, CEO Digital Radio UK, said: “Today we are celebrating the transformation of the coverage of local stations on DAB digital radio across the county. It’s great news that a further 650,000 listeners across Wolverhampton & Shropshire will now be able to hear these much-loved stations, which play such an important role in serving the local community, on digital radio.”

Wolverhampton & Shropshire’s five new digital transmitters are part a programme of work co-funded by Government, BBC and commercial multiplex operators to expand coverage of local DAB stations from 75% to 90% of UK households, in line with FM coverage for commercial radio. Over 200 local DAB transmitters have been built nationwide and the local DAB expansion programme is largely complete with the last remaining few transmitters to launch by the summer. In total, an additional 10 million adults and over 4,000 miles of the UK road network have been brought into coverage for local DAB stations.

Digital radio listeners in the south of the county remain unable to listen to local radio stations on the DAB platform. It is hoped further transmitters will launch in the future.