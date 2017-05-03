Golfer David tees off for a new career with Shropshire financial company

Professional golfer David Wells has teed off for an exciting new career by becoming the latest addition to the team at Shropshire company Q Financial Services.

He has been appointed as a newly-qualified mortgage and insurance advisor by the company, based in Telford, whose directors include Wolves footballer Dave Edwards.

It represents a change in direction for David, who gained a degree in business management with golf studies at Lincoln University, before taking up golfing roles at both Patshull Park Golf Club and The Astbury, near Bridgnorth.

He still plans to continue as a teaching professional at Shrosbree Golf, an indoor golf and performance centre, but he’s now looking forward to his new role with Q after achieving his qualifications within just three busy months of studies.

David said: “I actually decided to turn pro just before Christmas and was going to combine it with teaching at Shrosbree Golf, but then I had a chance conversation with Stuart Mackintosh, one of the directors at Q, who asked if I had ever thought about going into the financial industry.

“A meeting with Mitch Gough, another of the Q directors, soon followed, and I took the decision to get my qualifications done.

“I had worked in the golf industry for more than 10 years and just felt it was time to try my hand at something new. It’s fortunate that I have managed to qualify so quickly and it’s landed me a new and exciting role.

“Q is a great company to work for. It’s a big learning curve, but I absolutely love it and I can’t speak highly enough of the company.”

David, who reached the last 16 of the prestigious St Andrews’ Boys Open at the famous Scottish course as a teenager, is pleased he will be able to continue as a teaching professional and also plans to play in some Pro-Am events this summer, but stressed his main focus is his role with Q.

Q Financial Services director Mitchell Gough added David has handled his change in career impressively.

He said: “David is working closely with Simon Farenden, another of our mortgage and protection specialists. We are very pleased to have recruited David and he’s done exceptionally well to achieve his qualifications so quickly. I’m not aware of anyone who has gone through the process so soon after moving from a completely different industry.

“He’s very personable, likeable and intelligent, and we think he’s got a great future within the industry.”