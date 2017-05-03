Detectives investigating serious sexual assault in Newport re-appeal for information

Police are issuing a new appeal to motorists and people who were out in the Audley Road area of Newport who may have essential information to assist an investigation into a serious sexual assault.

A member of the public raised the alarm after a teenage woman was discovered in a distressed state in Audley Road, Newport.

The incident happened between 1.20am and 1.40am on Monday 1 May.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: “I am making a specific appeal to motorists, or people in Audley Road, opposite the Waitrose car park between 1.20am and 1.40pm on Monday 1 May. We know the area was busy at the time due to a traffic diversion and local pubs staying open longer because of the bank holiday. I would also be keen to hear from anyone in the area of the Waitrose car park, or anyone who used it a short cut – did you witness anyone acting suspiciously?

“As part of this ongoing investigation officers have carried out a full search and extensive enquiries in the local area, including door to door enquiries, and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

“The man responsible must be traced and I would re-appeal to anyone with information that may assist this ongoing enquiry. If anyone saw the distressed woman at the time, or anyone acting suspiciously please come forward to police.

“I am aware that this incident is concerning to the local community, however I would like to reassure them that additional officers are patrolling the area and anyone with any concerns should speak to them.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident 45s of 1 May 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org