Car overturns on A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford

Emergency services were called to a car which ended up vertical against a hedge on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford this morning.

The crash happened on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford at Uffington at around 6.25am this morning, Wednesday.

A woman who was ejected from the car has been taken to a major trauma centre.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, the ambulance crew found an off-duty paramedic and an off-duty police officer assisting the woman.

“The car had come to rest against a hedge in a vertical position.

“The 57-year-old woman driving had suffered abrasions to her right arm, pain in chest, abdomen and back and a cut to the back of her head.

“After being assessed at the scene, she was given pain relief, immobilised and taken to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

The A5 was closed between Preston Island and Junction 7 of the M54 eastbound for most of the rush hour.

The road has since fully reopened.

Delays of around an hour were being reported on roads around Shrewsbury.