Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following the fire in Telford early this morning.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the house fire at Westbourne.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Tweedale along with West Midlands Ambulance Service at around 12.53am.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish the fire.