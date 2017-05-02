Tractor driver sought following collision involving motorbike near Whitchurch

Police in Whitchurch are seeking a tractor driver following a collision involving a motorbike this afternoon.

The collision involving a motorbike and red tractor happened on the B5476 between Tilstock and Whitchurch at around 4.15pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police say the tractor driver did stop at the scene but did not give his details.

The tractor driver is described as being a white male, 30-40 years of age, medium build, with light coloured hair and possibly a goatee style beard.

If you have witnessed or have any information regarding the collision please contact West Mercia police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, stating incident number 0587S 020517.