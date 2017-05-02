Shropshire Family Vintage Show celebrates 30th anniversary

Shropshire Family Vintage Show is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary as it returns to the Greenhous West Mid Showground this summer.

The show, organised by the Mid Shropshire Vintage Club, is a two-day vintage vehicle extravaganza and has moved to the first weekend in July.

The event, which draws exhibitors from all over the UK to showcase their vehicles, including every type of classic car, motorbikes, Land Rovers, military vehicles, steam engines, tractors and more, is normally held in June.

The show which also features shire horses, craft and trade stands, fairground rides, food, a bar and much more, has been moved to a new date later in the summer.

The event is run by the Mid Shropshire Vintage Club, which has been running for three decades. The club is seeking new members to help grow the show and other events.

Club and show chairman, Richard Haynes, said: “We used to have over 200 members, but numbers have dropped to around 160. My dad and show treasurer, Les Hayes was one of the founding members. It costs £15 per year and members get free public liability insurance to enable them to showcase their vehicles at the annual show and other events.

“We also host a number of other events throughout the year, including monthly meetings with speakers, an annual BBQ and presentation evenings. Proceeds from these events go to charity and we have been able to give over £150,000 to charities over the years, including the Severn Hospice and Hope House.

“Other UK clubs and shows such as our have folded over the years due to dwindling numbers. As you can imagine, some of the members are getting older and we would love to attract people of all ages who have an interest in vintage vehicles – you don’t have to own one, just be an enthusiast!

“Although we want to attract new members, the club and the show are going from strength to strength and year on year we offer more for families than ever before. Some of the highlights of this year’s show will include tractor pulling, an Ashley’s steam powered gallopers, Magic Kev, pony and donkey rides, juggling acts, a funfair, face painting and Go-kartparty.”

The show runs from from 9.30am to 5pm on July 1 and from 9.30am to 4pm on July 2 at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

Each year, a special tractor is featured and in 2017 this will be the Ford and Fordson tractor.

Mr Haynes, added: “The show is one of the most renowned events of its type in the country and has always attracted ‘vintage vehicle’ enthusiasts. But it is also a great day out for all the family and we are introducing more year on year for all ages.”

Every year the event also stages an auction of vintage machinery and tools by H J Pugh & Sons and this will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 10.30am.