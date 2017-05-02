Shrewsbury Town’s Joe Riley suffers leg break in Oxford defeat

Shrewsbury Town defender Joe Riley will be out for the foreseeable future after breaking his leg against Oxford United.

The former Bury and Bolton man has been seriously unlucky with injuries this season, missing a number of matches with a variety of issues.

However, Riley’s latest setback is the most serious, with scans showing a broken leg and damaged ligaments.

The full-back was substituted in the 33rd minute in the 2-0 defeat against Oxford United.

Shrewsbury Town physio Chris Skitt revealed the disappointing news.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “It’s unfortunate for Joe. He was involved in a tackle during the game and almost immediately we realised that something wasn’t quite right and something potentially quite significant.

“So, we carted him off for an x-ray during the game and it’s come back showing quite a bit of damage to the ankle itself in terms of the ligaments and the soft tissue around it, but there’s also been a break to the fibula – the small bone in the shin.

“With the injury consisting of both a break and ligament damage, an operation will be required and it won’t be until after the operation is finished that a timescale can be put on his recovery.

“He will have to have an operation to correct the bone because it is quite a significant break, but then he’s also got the ligament and soft tissue injuries to contend with, so we will be looking to get him into an operation on Thursday and then the rehab starts there.

“We’ve got to check one or two things inside the ankle that obviously a scan or an x-ray can’t see, so the surgeon will really guide us once we’ve been in and had a look.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback