Shrewsbury Town defender “blown away” by awards

Mat Sadler has spoken of his surprise and delight after the defender scooped three awards on Sunday evening.

The 32-year-old former Birmingham City and Watford defender was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year, whilst he also scooped the community award.

Sadler has been an ever-present force in the Shrewsbury Town defence this season, scoring three goals in 39 appearances.

He has made a total of 122 appearances for the club across two separate spells.

The former Crawley and Walsall man admitted the awards came as a surprise.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m blown away to win these awards, it’s an honour and a privilege to win them.

“It’s a big thing for me and I’m looking forward to telling my family about it, it means a lot.

“I’m proud to play for Shrewsbury and to be awarded for that means the world to me.”

Sadler is one of a number of players who are out of contract in the summer, but he hopes to tie up a deal in the near future.

He added: “That’s my intention (to sign a new contract) so fingers crossed it gets sorted out.

“The priority was always to get ourselves over the line and that was before any sort of personal stuff, the most important thing is always the football club.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback