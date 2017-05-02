Motorcyclist dies following collision on A5

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened on the A5, between Weston-under-Lizard and Crackleybank and near to the junction with the A41, shortly after 5.20pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered the motorcyclist, a man, in cardiac arrest.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering CPR and advanced life support.

“However, unfortunately it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.