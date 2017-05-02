Firefighters called to chemical incident in Ellesmere





Firefighters were called to a chemical incident at a factory in Ellesmere this morning.

Four fire appliances attended Fullwood on Grange Road in Ellesmere at 10am.

The incident involved a number of milk line cleaning chemical drums, which had leaked whilst sat on a pallet.

The chemical which is corrosive has mixed with rainwater overnight.

The factory was evacuated for a time and local residents asked to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry. Operations and Hazmat officers also attended.

The factory manufactures milking machines and equipment for the dairy industry.

