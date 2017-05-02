Dorrington Primary School working to address Ofsted report

Dorrington Primary School says it is addressing the outcome of a recent Ofsted report, which was published today.

Staff and governors at Dorrington Church of England (Aided) Primary School are working with Shropshire Council and the Diocese of Hereford Education Service following the recent inspection.

The school was visited by an Ofsted inspector on 2 and 3 March 2017 and found that the school is a safe place where pupils are happy and respectful, and that improvements in safeguarding and pupil behaviour are well managed. But the inspector found that the overall performance of the school was inadequate and that it requires ‘special measures’.

Measures to improve the performance of the school have already been put in place. A new governing body was formed towards the end of the autumn term of 2015 and has been working with Shropshire Council since then to address a number of issues.

The council brokered an arrangement for Mrs Kerrie Lewis, headteacher of Condover Primary School, to work in an acting executive headteacher role at Dorrington Primary School whilst continuing to be headteacher at her own school. Mrs Lewis is recognised by Ofsted as an exceptional leader for her school improvement work at a school in special measures.

Mrs Lewis took immediate action with the support of Shropshire Council and the Dorrington governing body to ensure safeguarding was effective and to improve procedures and facilities at the school.

The school has already begun a period of swift and significant school improvement, which will impact positively on the attainment, progress and wellbeing of all pupils in school.

This work is ongoing and has been recognised by the Ofsted inspector as a good start, but more work still needs to be done.

Kerrie Lewis, acting executive headteacher said:

“It has been a privilege to support Dorrington School in such challenging circumstances and to have the opportunity to work with super young people. I look forward to improving all aspects of the school. This is now an exciting time for all involved in the school as collectively we work to provide an excellent education for all pupils.”

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s director of children’s services, said:

“Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education. It is clear that there are issues that need to be addressed at Dorrington, and the council, the Dorrington school leaders, and the Diocese are committed to providing an education of the highest quality at Dorrington School. We therefore welcome the improvements that have already been made at the school.”

The arrangement for Kerrie Lewis to act as executive headteacher was agreed by the Diocese of Hereford Education Service and the governing bodies of Condover and Dorrington schools.

Governors from Dorrington School have also thanked the Condover governing body, and the school staff that have also provided assistance – in particular deputy headteacher Matthew Halstead.