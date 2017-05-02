Discover one of Shropshire’s hidden gems this weekend, as Cronkhill, an Italianate villa on the National Trust’s Attingham Park estate, opens to visitors on Friday 5 and Sunday 7 May.

Only open 6 days a year, this is the first time the charming property will be open this year.

An unexpected vision of Italy in the Shropshire countryside, Cronkhill was built from the 1780s, to resemble a stone Tuscan villa. Designed by architect John Nash, it is the best known example of his Italianate villa designs. A conservation project carried out last year to restore Cronkhill’s appearance back to John Nash’s original design has been completed, and the exterior of the villa has now been restored to its original ‘ochre’ colour.

Visitors are invited to head down and explore the grounds of this stunning property from 11am – 4pm on Friday 5 and Sunday 7 May.

Helen Rowse, Engagement and Conservation Officer said; “The building is looking fantastic after the restoration project: we’ve removed a non-breathable render from the outside and replaced it with a natural, clay-rich limestone variation of Roman Cement and we’ve now been able to restore its original warm yellow colour. It’s always exciting when we open Cronkhill for the first time each year and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors on Friday and Sunday!”

Cronkhill is only open to the public six days a year, making the chance to admire it unmissable. Entry is free for National Trust members and under 5s. For non-members admission charges apply, adults £3.50 and children (over 5 years) £1.80.

Cronkhill is located on the road between the A458 at Cross Houses and the B4380 at Atcham. Find it with SY4 6JP.