Cycle ride sessions for all this Sunday in Telford town park

Sunday morning cycling sessions are being run in Telford’s town centre park by Cycle Experience so people can enjoy the region’s ideal cycling site.

The 140 acre park bordering the historic Silkin Way with its 14 mile cycle friendly pathways is “just perfect” for cycling, says Benjamin Smith, who is launching Parkride, a Sunday morning event which runs on May 7 and June 4.

People are invited to turn up at the Cycle Experience centre in the town park near the climbing wall at 10.30am this Sunday with their own bikes or they can hire them for £5 from Telford Cycle Centre.

Parkride has three routes for different abilities including a 600 metre stretch for young children and those learning to ride on balance bikes. 1.5 km and 3km routes take in parts of the Silkin Way, a “green corridor” of well surfaced pathways built on disused canal beds and railway lines opened in 1977 by the then Prime Minister James Callaghan.

“It’s Spring, the sun will shine and it’s time to get those bikes out and what better place to go than our town park which truly is a hidden gem for cycling,” says Benjamin.

“A lot of people in Telford are not aware just how big the park is. They should explore deeper into the park to see everything it has to offer.”

Parkride is for people to enjoy cycling together but ride at their own pace and the routes can be repeated, he added.

Cycle and walking routes along the Silkin Way go from Coalport Bridge on the River Severn passing Blists Hill at Madeley, through the town park onto Wrockwardine Wood and Hadley Park to Apley Castle and Dothill to Bratton.

Cycle Experience, part of Shropshire’s TTC Group road safety training organisation, is the UK’s largest cycle company and runs national Bikeability training, Try Cycling programmes, cycle roadshows, guided rides, mountain bike skills courses, cycle maintenance, Dr Bike sessions and sells and rents bikes and equipment.