CCTV image released following assault outside Shrewsbury nightclub

Police have released a CCTV image following an unprovoked assault outside a nightclub in Shrewsbury last month.

It happened outside Buttermarket Nightclub in Howard Street around 1.15am on Sunday, April 2.

An 18-year-old man was outside the premises when he was approached by another man who punched him to the face before leaving the area.

The victim suffered facial injuries and went to hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information, which could help with the investigation. They would also like anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 78S of April 2.