Auction promises to raise cash for Rupert

An exclusive Jaguar driving experience, a week’s use of a VW motorhome, seven nights in a holiday cottage in Portugal and a night in a yurt complete with hot tub, are all on offer at an auction of promises on Friday night to raise vital funds for six-year-old cancer sufferer Rupert Beckett from Bridgnorth.

The auction on Friday 5th May has been organised by family friends Julie White, Sarah Hulland, Sarah-Jane Davies and Samantha Howells.

It will raise money for Rupert Beckett from Bridgnorth whose family have launched a desperate £750,000 fundraising bid to send Rupert to America for pioneering treatment to save their son’s life. Rupert was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma at the age of three. The rare cancer – known as the silent cancer – affects just 100 children in the UK each year.

A wide range of lots are available, including shooting days, baking, fishing trips, sheep shearing, digger and tractor hires, a case of gin, chimney sweeping, driving tuition, yoga sessions, bales of hay, butchered lambs for the freezer, two nights’ B&B accommodation, Ludlow Food Festival tickets, horse racing days, and a pet portrait commission.

The evening will be hosted by the Old Lion Inn, Cleobury Mortimer, and the auctioneers will be popular father and son duo Hylton Smith and Mr Hilton Smith, from Hopton Wafers.

Event organiser Sarah-Jane Davies said: “We are really excited about the auction, which will give people the chance help Rupert fight his crocodile by bidding for a variety of fabulous lots

We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated to the auction.

“An amazing range of pledges are on offer – there really is something for everyone. It promises to be a fantastic evening, and we’d love to see as many people there as possible.”

Elizabeth Beckett, Rupert’s aunt, said: “Despite undergoing gruelling intensive treatment for the last two years, the cancer remains in Rupert’s bones and there is no effective treatment available on the NHS.

“We refuse to give up, but we cannot do this alone. It means so much to us to know that the community is behind us. We are very grateful for the support we are receiving from everyone who has contributed to the promise auction.”

Liz has spearheaded the fundraising drive which is known as Rupert’s Revenge. Rupert’s family have used the story of a crocodile (the cancer) which lives inside him to explain his diagnosis and treatment. Every step of his journey leads to a continuation of the story. Rupert’s challenge is to defeat his crocodile.

Bidding will start at 7.30pm prompt. A marquee has been donated for the night to accommodate bidders. An outside bar will also be available.

To place a commission bid before Friday please contact Sarah Hulland on 07854 070 496 or Sarah-Jane Davies on 07843 054 342.

The catalogue is available online at https://hallsgb.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/PROMISE-AUCTION-3.pdf