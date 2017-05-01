Thousands take part in Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival

Organisers of yesterday’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival say the event was the biggest and best yet.

The annual event which raises money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity saw over 7,000 bikes arriving at RAF Cosford and over 12,000 visitors to the festival.

Along the Ride Out route from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford people lined the route waving on those taking part from bridges and laybys.

Former World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty, Boyzone star Shane Lynch and motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish and adventure motorcyclist and author, Nick Sanders, led the bikers on the 23 mile route.

They left Meole Brace in Shrewsbury at 11.30am before riding in convoy to RAF Cosford where the festival was under way with arena displays, stalls and exhibitions, biker tutorials, live music, a Dakota flypast, Air Ambulance helicopter and chance for those attending to meet Shayne Lynch and Carl Fogarty.

Now in its seventh year, Bike4Life is the biking event to kick-start the motorcycle season. The annual event has raised over £200,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity since it started, attracting bikers to the Ride Out and Festival from all across the UK.

Did you take part in yesterday’s event? See if you were snapped by Steven Oliver Photography.