Shrewsbury Town boss hails survival achievement

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was delighted to officially secure his side’s survival after Port Vale drew 0-0 against Fleetwood.

The Valliant’s needed a victory against Fleetwood to give them a chance of staying up. Gillingham survived by the skin of their teeth as Vale failed to breach the Cod Army defence.

It would have needed a ridiculous turn of results to see Shrewsbury relegated, despite their 2-0 defeat against Oxford United.

Goals courtesy of Curtis Nelson and Rob Hall, meant that Salop’s season ended on a disappointing note.

However, former Grimsby boss Paul Hurst was ecstatic to secure Shrewsbury’s status as a League One side.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I don’t want to get carried away because we are staying in the league not winning promotion, but for me it’s right up there with the promotions I’ve had.

“I wanted a challenge, and it certainly has been, but I’m delighted for everyone connected with the football club.

“I’m proud of it but from me and Chris (Doig) it’s only been helped by the group of staff we’ve got.

“We have a group of players that ultimately dug in, and bought into what we were trying to do.

“I came in and saw how low confidence was, there was no togetherness. Overall the achievement to stay in the league was far greater than it sounds as we were only six points away when I came in.”

Hurst admits he will consider the future of a number of players, and hopes to make an announcement in the near future.

He added: “Some are out of contract, some are in contract, I want to work with people that want to play week in, week out.

“We’ll have to see how those scenarios progress over the summer, in the meantime I’ve certainly got some work to do in moulding the squad, and we’ve got some targets in mind.

“Certainly, before the end of next week we’ll be able to put something out and inform the fans what our plans are.”

Meanwhile, Mat Sadler was the biggest winner at the Shrewsbury Town end of season awards yesterday. Here is a list of who won what:

Player of the Season: Mat Sadler

Players’ Player of the Year: Mat Sadler

Community Award: Mat Sadler

Champagne Moment: Junior Brown (for his goal against Southend, which effectively secured Salop’s status as a League One side for next season)

Young Player of the Year: Tyler Roberts

Top Scorer: Louis Dodds (with 10 goals in all competitions)

Goal of the Season: Shaun Whalley (for his effort against Oxford United in a 2-0 home win)

