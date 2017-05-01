Police appeal for information following sexual assault in Newport

Police are appealing for information after a teenage woman was sexually assaulted in Newport during the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred on Audley Road, between 1.20am and 1.42am.

The woman was discovered by a member of the public who raised the alarm.

Detective Sergeant Joanne Woods said: “The investigation is in its early stages. The victim is in a very distressed state and we’re trying to piece together exactly what happened and get a better description of the offender.

“At this time we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area around Audley Road at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident 45s of 1 May 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.