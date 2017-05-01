New Shrewsbury to Chester bus service launches

A new local bus service connecting Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Wrexham and Chester has launched today.

The new easyBus service will operate seven days a week and has evening and night-time departures.

From today its now possible to travel into Shrewsbury from Oswestry, Wrexham, and Chester, on a Sunday, for evenings out, and be able to get home again by bus.

Local fares are available onboard the bus from your driver, and it’s good news for OAP’s as concessionary bus passes are accepted on the route.

easyBus Managing Director; Andrew Martin, said: “easyBus are delighted to be offering this new service which is part of our ongoing commitment to the local community.

“Our service now means you can leave the car at home, and enjoy a day or evening out, without having to drive or rely on expensive taxis. This is good for the environment, and your pocket!”