Five injured in collision on A49 near Dorrington

Five people were injured in a collision on the A49 near Dorrington last night.

The collision involving a single vehicle happened at around 11.15pm.

One of those injured was trapped in the vehicle for a time. Two Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Shrewsbury worked at the scene using cutters and spreaders to release the person.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

The A49 was closed between Bayston Hill and Dorrington for a time.