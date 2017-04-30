Telford man wanted in connection with double stabbing

A Telford man is wanted over an incident in which two men were stabbed in the St Georges area yesterday.

Andy Prempeh, aged 20, of Burtondale, Brookside, is wanted in connection with the wounding of the two men at around 11pm yesterday evening.

Both men have been treated for their injuries, which are not life threatening.

Prempeh is described as black and around 6ft.

Detective Sergeant Rob Rondel said: “Despite our best efforts to find Prempeh, we have not been able to trace him and we are asking people to call us if they see him, or know where he is.

“He was last seen leaving an address on Mosclay Road, St Georges and heading towards London Road. It is likely he is in the Telford area and we do urgently need the public’s help to locate him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 972s of 29 April.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.