Match Report: Oxford United 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s status as a League One team was academic, but they suffered defeat to Oxford United in the University city.

Port Vale’s failure to beat promotion hopefuls Fleetwood, means that they are relegated to the fourth tier of English football.

Shrewsbury would have liked to end the season on a high, but two quick fire goals from Curtis Nelson and Rob Hall saw the home side sign off in style.

Paul Hurst named the same side that drew 1-1 with Southend United. Youngsters Jason McAtee and Callum Roberts were promoted to the bench.

Salop started the contest on the front foot. Stefan Payne found Bryn Morris inside the box, but the midfielder was denied by a superb challenge.

Michael Appleton’s men looked like building sandcastles on the beach, was the last thing on their minds. Former Motherwell man Marvin Johnson bulldozed past several tackles, before Aristote Nsiala and Mat Sadler halted the winger’s progress.

With 15 minutes on the clock Oxford put Town to the sword. Curtis Nelson took matters into his own hands by driving down the middle, he then struck a terrific effort beyond the reach of Jayson Leutwiler.

Moments later the home side were 2-0 up. Chris Maguire burst down the flanks before sending a cross into the path of Rob Hall. The former West Ham United player made a telling connection at the back stick.

Shrewsbury could have pulled one back seven minutes later. Shaun Whalley’s tantalising delivery was met by Ryan Yates, but the Nottingham Forest loanee put his header agonisingly past the post.

Oxford had the final chance of the half. Rob Hall’s effort took a deflection off Abu Ogogo, but Jayson Leutwiler showed great reactions to tip over.

At the beginning of the second half, Abu Ogogo drilled a shot narrowly wide of the target.

Stefan Payne prodded wide after fine build up play, as Shrewsbury began to take control of the match.

The second half saw Shrewsbury as the only team that looked like scoring. Stefan Payne showed tenacity to win the ball high up the pitch, he took the ball past ex Blackburn Rovers keeper Simon Eastwood, but could only fire into the side netting from a tight angle.

Simon Eastwood had to be alert to claw away Stefan Payne’s attempt. The goalkeeper produced another quality stop, as Alex Rodman couldn’t find a way past the keeper.

Oxford had the final chance of a good end of season clash. Charlie Raglan found Josh Ruffles, whose powerful drive was expertly stopped by Jayson Leutwiler.

Shrewsbury finish the season in 18th, whilst Oxford end in 8th.

Attendance: 9,287 (897 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Oxford United: (4-4-2)

1. Eastwood, 2. Ribeiro (13), 5. Nelson, 25. Raglan, 3. Skarz (11), 19. Hall, 4. Lundstram, 14. Ruffles, 18. Rothwell, 10. Maguire (75), 28. Johnson

Subs: 15. Hemmings (75), 16. Edwards, 22. Long (11), 33. Dunkley, 34. Stevens, 35. Carroll (13)

Subs Not Used: 16. Edwards, 33. Dunkley, 34. Stevens

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley (37), 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates (84), 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman, 16. Morris (74), 45. Payne

Subs: 9. Humphrys, 15. Smith (37), 18. Deegan (74), 19. Ladapo, 21. Halstead, 35. McAtee (84), 36. Roberts

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 0 Oldham

Bolton 3 – 0 Peterborough (Bolton are promoted to the Championship)

Bristol Rovers 3 – 4 Millwall

Charlton 3 – 0 Swindon

Fleetwood 0 – 0 Port Vale (Port Vale are relegated to League Two)

Northampton 0 – 0 Gillingham

Rochdale 1 – 1 Bradford

Scunthorpe 3 – 1 Coventry

Sheffield United 3 – 2 Chesterfield

Southend 1 – 0 Bury

Walsall 1 – 4 MK Dons

Report by: Ryan Hillback