Around 3,500 bikers to take part in today’s Bike4Life Ride Out

Around 3,500 bikers will make their way from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford today for the annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival.

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch will join former World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty, motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish and adventure motorcyclist and author, Nick Sanders, to lead the bikers on the annual 23 mile Ride Out.

The Ride out will start at 11.30am from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury when 3,500 bikers take to the roads in convoy before arriving at RAF Cosford where the festival will be under way with arena displays, stalls and exhibitions, biker tutorials, live music, a Dakota flypast, Air Ambulance helicopter and chance to meet Shayne Lynch and Carl Fogarty.

Commenting on the event Shane Lynch said: “I was delighted to be asked to support and lead the Bike4Life Ride Out to the Festival alongside the other VIPS, as I am a huge admirer of the work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

“The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is a fantastic way for the biking community to come together, raise funds for the charity, and awareness of biker safety.”

Now in its seventh year, Bike4Life is the biking event to kick-start the motorcycle season. The annual event raised over £200,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in its started, attracting bikers to the Ride Out and Festival from all across the UK.

Entry to the festival is just £5, under 16’s go free, with all proceeds raised going to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The following closures will be in place during the event (approximately 11am – 1.30pm):

– A5 eastbound between Dobbies roundabout and the M54, including the three roundabout entrances (Dobbies, Preston and Emstrey).

– M54 eastbound entry slip roads at junctions 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3.

– M54 westbound exit slip road at junction 3.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.