Three arrested on suspicion of burglary in Newport

Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary at a building site in Newport on Thursday night.

Police officers were called to the Meadow Road and Audley Avenue areas of the town at around 11.20pm, after local residents heard noises coming from a construction site.

A 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary.

Both males have been released under investigation whilst police enquiries continue whereas no further action is being taken against the female.

PC Lee Thomas, from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are very grateful to local residents who have heeded our requests to contact police immediately if they see or hear suspicious activity taking place in the town following a number of attacks on constructions sites in and around Newport and also a series of house burglaries at rural properties along the A41 as it passes through our county.

“These latest arrests come only a day after a 32-year-old man was arrested and vehicle seized in Staffordshire by police officers from the Central Motorway Patrol Group following concerns raised by residents of Chetwynd Aston regarding a vehicle and its occupant acting suspiciously in that area.

“Local residents are our eyes and ears and we simply could not do our job without their help and support.

“Hopefully these latest arrests will reassure our local communities that if they do reports incidents to the police, then we will follow matters up and take the necessary actions.”