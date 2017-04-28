Runners set for inaugural Oswestry Half Marathon

Runners are set for the inaugural Oswestry Half Marathon on Sunday, which has been organised by UKRunChat.

Lining up at the start line will be two brothers taking on their seventh half marathon of the year, as part of an impressive challenge to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK.

Darren and Phil Gibbons’ 2017 Runathon will see them run just over 442 miles between them at 17 half marathons across the country over the course of 2017. It is a gruelling challenge requiring dedication, training and sacrifice, but the two men are committed to raising money to help fund vital research into cancer, which has affected a number of family and friends.

Oswestry Mayor Councillor Paul Milner will be the official starter of the race and will send the runners on their way by pulling the cord on a cannon.

Shropshire brass band Porthywaen Silver Band will be playing at the start line, contributing to the buzzing atmosphere prior to the start of the race and building up to that moment when the start cannon of the first ever Oswestry Half Marathon will go off at 9.30am.

Another unique point, in addition to being amongst the participants of the first ever Oswestry Half Marathon at such a unique place like the British Ironwork Centre, is the bespoke hand-sculpted gorilla medal that all finishers will be presented with.

British sculptor Joe Bailey, one of the country’s leading sculptors – his work including Wedgwood and other big names – designed the prototype for the medals. Made of metal, the eye-catching medals will be sprayed in gold and based on the amazing spoon gorilla, making a unique memento and a well-earned reward for what is set to become an iconic event on the UK running calendar.

In addition to the unique gorilla medal, all finishers will receive a technical t-shirt and goody bag, as well as an optional pre and post-race massage. A special Spoon Gorilla medal presented on a gold chain will be awarded to the overall 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed male and female, and to the first placed male and female in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65+.

Director of UKRunChat Joe Williams commented: “We are really excited to be hosting the first Oswestry Half Marathon at the British Ironwork Centre. It is a prestigious venue in a truly spectacular location, treating runners to an experience like no other. We are particularly privileged to have had Joe Bailey design the medals in honour of the spoon gorilla; these dramatic medals will be unlike any other race medal and a true collector’s item! We are hoping that many families and groups of friends will come to enjoy a fantastic day out and make the most of all that the venue has to offer.”